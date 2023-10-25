Folterkammer unterschreiben bei Century Media, neuer Song “Das Peitschengedicht”

Die Band Folterkammer, die Oper und Black Metal vermengt, unterschreiben bei Century Media und veröffentlichen einen neuen Song mit dem Titel “Das Peitschengedicht”. Der Track ist BDSM-inspiriert und zelebriert Femdom.

Sängerin Andromeda Anarchia erzählt zur Single und zum Album: „This song is our kinky ode to the whip as a torture instrument, and a celebratory hymn to the practices of BDSM, particularly, Femdom. The whip, a symbol of domination, pain and humiliation, is described here not only as playful and kinky, but as a poetic enactment of pain through the depiction of female ferocity on a submissive man, whose back the Domme uses like a canvas.

It is about this sensual overdrive of stimulation and literally describes the lustful use of a whip as a kind of ‚calligraphy brush‘ to write a poem. The dominatrix verbally humiliates her subject while blood runs down his spine; his blood is the ink with which she paints and signs her artwork of pain and ecstasy.

The song bridges both musically and thematically the old album (regarding a vicious, violent, and abusive ‚Bad Domme‘ goddess) and the new one (featuring a badass, erotic ‚Good Domme‘). This opens a new chapter with a change defined not only by the expanded instrumentation and new songwriting styles, but also by the way the described dominant female protagonist treats her subordinates and has refined her skills in humiliation games. It’s no longer about being a vicious, exploitative deity, but about being a sensual, naughty, self-confident, kinky lady who knows exactly what she wants, who celebrates female power, who sometimes flirts and cleverly provokes with historical and mythological anecdotes, and even more with her charm and sass.

This bridging of the debut album and the new album is also reflected in the aesthetics of the video. In the words of our drummer and music video director Brendan McGowan: ‚The ‚Das Peitschengedicht‘ video sets the dominating lyrics to footage from the 1922 classic ‚Haxan‘ – whose famous images of devils and demons often overshadow the wicked women within it and their blasphemous behavior.'“

Century Media A&R VP Mike Gitter sagt über das Signing, „From their first utterance, Folterkammer has been an absolute divisive intersection of art, sexuality and musical violence. They deal in themes that push comfortable bounds and arrive at something that’s delicious and destructive.“

Der kraftvolle neue Song kann zusammen mit einem Lyric-Video, das von Folterkammer-Schlagzeuger und Videoregisseur Brendan McGowan erstellt wurde, hier angesehen werden:

„Das Peitschengedicht“ ist jetzt auf allen Streaming Diensten verfügbar: https://folterkammer.lnk.to/DasPeitschengedicht-Single

Lineup:

Andromeda Anarchia – Vocals

Zachary Ezrin – Guitars

Brendan McGowan – Drums

Darren Hanson – Guitars

Laurent David – Bass

Guest Harpsichord: Steve Blanco

Album Credits:

Producer: Zachary Ezrin

Recording: Kevin Antreassian at Backroom Studios in NJ

Additional Recording: Laurent David and Antoine Delecroix

Mixing: Colin Marston at Menegroth, The Thousand Caves, in NY

Mastering: Fred Kevorkian

Cover Art: Eliran Kantor

Album Layout: Brendan McGowan

Photography: Alex Krauss

Logo Design: Mister Kams

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

