Green Day veröffentlichen “Basket Case (BBC Live Session)”

Die Band Green Day hat kürzlich ein Video zu “Basket Case (BBC Live Session)” veröffentlicht. Diese Aufnahme entstand in einer BBC Live Session im Jahre 1994. Der Song ist vom kommenden Live-Album “The BBC Sessions”, welches am 10. Dezember 2021 erscheinen wird. Außerdem ist Green Day auf Hella Mega Tour in Europa und UK im Jahre 2022. Im letzten Jahr erschien “Father of All Motherfuckers”.

Kaufen kann man die u.a. direkt bei Green Day.

© Green Day – The BBC Sessions

Die Tracklist sieht wie folgt aus:

“She” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994) “When I Come Around” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994) “Basket Case” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994) “2000 Light Years Away” (Live at the BBC June 8 1994) “Geek Stink Breath” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996) “Brain Stew/Jaded” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996) “Walking Contradiction” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996) “Stuck With Me” (Live at the BBC November 3 1996) “Hitchin’ A Ride” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998) “Nice Guys Finish Last” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998) “Prosthetic Head” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998) “Redundant” (Live at the BBC February 12 1998) “Castaway” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001) “Church On Sunday” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001) “Minority” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001) “Waiting” (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Live gibt es Green Day hier zu sehen:

01.06. Berlin – Wuhlheide (+ Weezer)

03.-05.06. Nürburg – Rock Am Ring

03.-05.06. Nürnberg – Rock Im Park

19.06. Wien – Ernst-Happel-Stadion (+ Weezer & Fall Out Boy)