Gründungsmitglied Ben Bruce verlässt Asking Alexandria

Gründungsmitglied, Gitarrist und hauptsächlicher Songwriter Ben Bruce von der Band Asking Alexandria kündigte seinen Austritt aus der Gruppe an. In seinem Statement gab er an, seine Familie und sein persönliches Leben priorisieren zu wollen. In der Instagram Story erwähnte der Musiker verschiedene, familiäre medizinische Situationen und den Wunsch bei seinen Kindern zu sein.

Das Statement:

“To My Amazing AA Family,

First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone for the years of love and support. It means more to me than you can imagine. I’ve spent my entire life dedicated to music. It’s been my first love since about the age of 2 and the journey I’ve been on has been absolutely incredible. As I’ve grown older and my life has inevitably changed, I have come to realize how precious time is. The time I have spent with all of you has been the time of my life. But now it’s time to dedicate my life to my family.

On top of family medical situations, leaving my children means missing out on too many important moments in their lives. It’s so important for me to be there for them as they grow, and to be here for my family as they need me to be, which means, after a lot of thought, I will be stepping away from Asking Alexandria.

Thank you to everyone who has come and seen me play live and listened to the songs I’ve written over the years. The memories will love on in my heart forever. I truly love you all so much for the years of support you’ve given me and Asking Alexandria. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Ben.”

