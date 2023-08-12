Heaven Shall Burn veröffentlichen offizielles Musikvideo zu “Valhalla” von Blind Guardian

Heaven Shall Burn haben kürzlich ihr offizielles Musikvideo zum Blind Guardian-Song “Valhalla” veröffentlicht. Die Coverversion ist ein Klassiker und wird oft auf Konzerten gespielt. Erschienen ist das Video nun zehn Jahre nach erscheinen des Studioalbums “Veto”. Regie führten für das visuelle Resultat Philipp Hirsch und HSB-Gitarrist Alexander Dietz.

© Heaven Shall Burn – Veto (Artwork)

Gitarrist Maik Weichert sagte dazu Folgendes:

“We always regretted never making a video for our version of ‘Valhalla’. Now for the 10th anniversary of our album VETO we have finally done it and I think the result is impressive. We are particularly proud of our guest in the video, we just had to put him on a throne, because that’s where he and his band belong!”