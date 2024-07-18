Imminence präsentieren neue Version von “Death By A Thousand Cuts”

Imminence feiern aktuell weltweiten Erfolg für ihr letztes Studioalbum “The Black”. Nun präsentieren sie neue Version von dem Song “Death By A Thousand Cuts” mit Holding Absence-Sänger Lucas Woodland als Feature.

Lucas Woodland sagt über die Zusammenarbeit: “I am so excited to be featured on this version of ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’! IMMINENCE is a band I have loved for a long time, first seeing them play back in 2019… To have watched their growth over the years has been special, and to be invited into their world to sing on this amazing track is an honour! I can’t wait for Imminence and Holding Absence fans to hear this tune – it’s a special one – and I hope I did it justice!”

© IMMINENCE – Death By A Thousand Cuts (feat. Lucas Woodland) Single Artwork

IMMINENCE-Sänger Eddie Berg ergänzt: “We’ve poured so much of ourselves into this album, and for us it really is ‘the year of The Black’. We thought it would be interesting to revisit the songs with a new perspective, in this case with a feature artist to give new life to the track. Lucas is an incredible vocalist, and we’ve been following each other’s career for many years now. I’m honored to have him singing on one of our songs.”

Ein Stream ist hier zu finden.

Im Oktober führt ihre The Black EU-Tour die Band mit Unterstützung von AVIANA und ALLT nach Deutschland, Österreich und die Schweiz. Einige Shows sind bereits ausverkauft, andere auf dem besten Weg dahin.

IMMINENCE live

14.10.2024 – (CH) Zürich, Dynamo

16.10.2024 – (DE) Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

17.10.2024 – (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria (ausverkauft)

18.10.2024 – (DE) Leipzig, Täubchenthal

19.10.2024 – (DE) Frankfurt, Zoom

20.10.2024 – (DE) München, Muffathalle

22.10.2024 – (DE) Hamburg, Markthalle (ausverkauft)

23.10.2024 – (DE) Hannover, Capitol

24.10.2024 – (DE) Berlin, Columbia Theater (ausverkauft)

28.10.2024 – (AT) Wien, Simm City

© IMMINENCE The Black Tour Europe 2024