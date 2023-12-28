Infos zum Film “Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon”

Schon im November 2023 gab es zum Film “Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon” ein Update zur andauernden Crowdfunding-Kampagne bei Kickstarter. Die Deathgasm-Fans wollten nämlich unbekannt einen Nachfolger von Regisseur Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm, Guns Akimbo). Ein Film, der die Welten des Heavy Metal und Horror vereint. Die Fortsetzung wird in Neuseeland gedreht und produziert und zwar als Zusammenarbeit zwischen Nick Garrett von Fish.Ent und Grant Bradley von Aristos Films, dabei ist noch der aus L.A. stammenden Regisseur BJ McDonnell [Hatchet 3, Foo Fighter’s Studio 666] als Executive Producer.

„We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm and love people have shown for Deathgasm,“ said Jason, „For years I’ve been asked if a sequel was in the works, and I can honestly say that fans can expect an even more intense, hilarious, and fucked-up experience with Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon.“

„We need to get our fans the batshit-insane film they deserve ASAP, and we won’t achieve that through the usual funding pathways,“ added producer Nick Garrett. „This campaign is an opportunity for devotees to not only be a part of the Deathgasm legacy but to also contribute to the creation of a film that promises to push the boundaries of horror-comedy.“

„The sequel promises to not only satisfy the cravings of die-hard fans of the original film, like myself, but it will also rip out the hearts of a new wave of viewers,“ said Exec Producer B.J. McDonnell. „You can also anticipate a soundtrack that will rock harder than ever, a hallmark of the Deathgasm franchise.“

Synopsis: “The metalhead splatter insanity returns in the sequel to 2015’s comedy horror hit, DEATHGASM. After thwarting a demon apocalypse (which he helped to create) Brodie is mourning the death of his best friend – the charmingly psychopathic Zakk. Unemployed and without ambition, his girlfriend Medina breaks up with him, sending him further into despair.

Determined to get Medina back and find some self-worth, Brodie decides to reform his heavy metal band DEATHGASM in order to win the upcoming ‘Metal Quest’, a battle-of-the-bands which will be attended by record company executives. But the auditions for new bandmates to replace the deceased Zakk and Dion go badly. To make matters worse, Medina has started dating the lead singer of a local Emo-Core band who are tipped to win.

Brodie hesitantly decides to once again use black magic, and with the help of the now one-armed drummer Giles, they attempt to raise their dead band members from the grave. After a few terrifying failures, they finally succeed. But Undead Zakk is unpredictable & reckless, and able to detach body parts at will. Brodie also struggles to keep Zakk and Dion focused as their hunger for eating the intestines of live humans grows.

They start playing a few clubs but Dion cannot come to terms with being undead and struggles to control his Zombie urges. Zakk’s constant hassling of Dion’s ‘nerdiness’ finally pushes him over the edge. Dion gets loose and steals the resurrection spell that caused so much havoc in the first film.

Heading to the cemetery, Dion begins raising the dead and dressing them in period costumes to create his own personal army. He crowns himself King of the Dead.

As Dion’s undead army starts to overrun the town in a gory murder spree, Brodie and Undead Zakk must once again hack and slash their way through the forces of evil. They must stop the horde before it reaches ‘Metal Quest’ and destroys their plans of getting signed to a record label, and Brodie’s chances of winning back the love of his life – Medina.

Crank your speakers up to 13!”

Kickstarter-Kampagne

Nachfolgend der Teaser für den ersten Teil aber auch das Poster für den zweiten:

© Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon

