Irdorath wieder auf freien Fuß und erste persönliche Worte

Wie die Agentur Absolut Promotion berichtet, ist die belarussische Fantasy-Folk-Band Irdorath nach der politischen Gefangenschaft und Flucht wieder zurück und meldet sich nun zum ersten Mal mit persönlichen Worten:

Das Statement:

“Irdorath BY – First words after 2 years. #freeirdorath

„Two years of silent struggles, darkness and emptiness. Two years of prison…

But all this in the past now!

Hello, everyone!

Today, at Nadia’s birthday (!!!WooHoo!!!), exactly two years since that dark turning point happened in our life. It is the reason why we choose this symbolic day to start our way back to the real world.

Not so quick as we would like to, but step by step we will be recovered and will come back on stage.

Will come back to YOU.

Today we want to thank you and say that what happened did not break us.

Yes, we have a lot of work, but at the same time, we have a lot of creative ideas and a desire to bring them to life. And with your support we will go through everything.

Enjoy watching and stay tuned!

You can support us and speed up our return here: https://www.bysol.org/ru/private/fantasyfolkband/

Thank you!”