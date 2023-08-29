Job for a Cowboy kehren mit “The Agony Seeping Storm” Video-Single

Die Arizona-Death-Metaller Job for a Cowboy kehren mit der Video-Single “The Agony Seeping Storm” zurück auf die Bildfläche. Die Gruppe arbeitet aktuell an ihrem ersten Longplayer seit einer Dekade, welches im Jahre 2024 via Metal Blade Records erscheinen soll.

© Job For A Cowboy – The Agony Seeping Storm (Artwork)

Davy dazu: “‘The Agony Seeping Storm’ gives a slice of our upcoming concept record. Regarding the video, the band collaborated extensively with director K. Hunter Lumar (Digital Mile), while our bassist, Nick Schendzielos, co-directed. The concept was inspired by a close friend who embarked on a relentless quest for profound enlightenment through the incessant abuse of hallucinogenic drugs. However, as they delved deeper into their religious-like experimentation they began exhibiting symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. They came to believe that they could access an alternate, esoteric reality through hallucinogenic intoxication, where they encountered gnostic and biblical figures and imagery.These songs reflect their thoughts, ideas, and experiences.”

JOB FOR A COWBOY:

Jonny Davy – vocals

Al Glassman – guitar

Nick Schendzielos – bass

Tony Sannicandro – guitar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

