Juan Brujo, Mitbegründer und Frontmann von Brujería, ist verstorben

by

Mitbegründer und Frontmann Juan Brujo von der Band Brujeria ist verstorben. Er wurde 61 und starb am 18. September an den Folgen eines Herzinfarkts. Er erlitt den Herzinfarkt am 16. September an einem freien Tag während der „Mexorcista“-Tour der Band mit GWAR. Die Band sagte daraufhin alle verbleibenden Tourdaten ab und begründete dies mit einem „medizinischen Notfall“. Die Band gab seinen Tod in einer Erklärung auf Instagram bekannt, in der es unter anderem heißt:

© Brujería Logo
© Brujería Logo

“Ha partido hacia el Panteón, el mero mero, el más chingón, ¡Juan Brujo! Y ahora, ¿quién nos va a ayudar?

It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans’ love and support.

El Brujo ha muerto, ¡que viva el Brujo!”

Brujeria was formed in 1989 and along with Juan Brujo, Dino Cazares, Jello Biafra, Pat Hoed, and Billy Gould made up the earliest version of the band. In 1992 Jello left the group and was replaced by Pinche Peach, who passed away earlier this year due to heart failure. Brujeria released their fifth album Esto Es Brujeria in 2023. We send our condolences to Juan Brujo’s family, friends, and fans.”

About Oliver Lippert

Autor ("Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 1 -", "Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 2 -") und Rezensent. Mehr hier: https://linktr.ee/OliverLippert

