Kill The Lights (ex-Bullet For My Valentine, etc.) mit Musikvideo zu “Broken Bones”

Die Band Kill The Lights (ex-Bullet For My Valentine, etc.) haben mit “Broken Bones” einen neuen Song gedroppt und spendieren dem Ganzen auch ein Musikvideo. Die Gruppe äußerte sich bezüglich der Inspiration zum Track wie folgt:

“‘Broken Bone‘ tells the story of someone who is in the depths of loss, heartbreak, and tragedy. Frozen with fear, they are forced to watch their life play out like a bad movie. Only hope keeps them from drowning in their own struggle with mental health. Every breath a struggle, each day a battle. On hands and knees, they fight just to get through the day.”

Eine neue Platte ist ebenfalls in der Pipeline und weitere Details werden in Zukunft dazu bekanntgegeben. Sie haben bei der Firma Oracle Management, die von Dez Fafara (Coal Chamber, DevilDriver) sowie seiner Frau geleitet wird, unterschrieben. Dazu weiß Kill The Lights folgendes zu sagen:

“We are very excited to work with Dez and the team over at Oracle Management. Having such an artist-friendly management team with decades of experience and success is a perfect fit for Kill The Lights.

From day one, we have been inspired by Dez and Anahstasia‘s energy, passion, and hustle to ensure Kill The Lights reaches its full potential. Oracle Management is the missing piece we have been searching for to take us to the next level. We can’t wait to hit the road and share our new record with the world.”

Stream