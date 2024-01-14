Monsters and Critics

Kill The Lights kündigen Album “Death Melodies” an, neue Single “From Ashes” draußen

Die Band Kill The Lights, bestehend aus ehemaligen Mitgliedern von Bullet For My Valentine, Throw The Fight, Threat Signal und Still Remains, kündigen ihr Studioalbum “Death Melodies” für eine Veröffentlichung am 8. März 2024 via Fearless Records an. Die neue Single “From Ashes” ist ebenfalls draußen. Pre-Order

Der Song handelt thematisch von “having to live with the pain of knowing that you let your loved ones down“, erzählt die Band. Die Gruppe besteht aus Michael „Moose“ Thomas [drums] und Jason „Jay“ James [bass] in Bridgend, Wales, James Clark [vocals] in Minneapolis, MN, Jordan Whelan [guitar] in Grand Rapids, MI, und Travis Montgomery [guitar] in Dallas, TX.

© Kill The Lights - Death Melodies (Artwork)
DEATH MELODIES“ Tracklisting:

  1. Hear You Scream
  2. Die Alone
  3. Broken Bones
  4. Bleeding
  5. Scapegoat
  6. From Ashes
  7. Wasting Away
  8. Man Without A Face
  9. Ghost Of Yesterday
  10. Sleep With The Devil
  11. Suicidal
  12. Drowning

