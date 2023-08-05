Kill The Lights veröffentlichen “Hear You Scream”

Die Band Kill The Lights veröffentlichte kürzlich den Song “Hear You Scream”. Die Gruppe besteht aus ehemaligen Mitgliedern von Bullet for My Valentine, Throw the Fight, Threat Signal und Still Remains. Sie veröffentlichten ihr Debütalbum “The Sinner” im Jahre 2020 via Fearless Records. Das Video zu “Hear You Scream” gibt es weiter unten zu sehen.

“‘Hear You Scream’ is about being trapped in a toxic relationship and not knowing how to escape,” erzählt Sänger James Clark. “You convince yourself over and over that things will get better, but all along, you are being used. When the mask of ‘fake love’ is peeled back, the web of lies and deceit are unveiled. You slowly and strategically bide your time and exact your revenge.”