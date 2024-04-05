Kittie mit neuer Single “We Are Shadows”

“We Are Shadows” ist die Nachfolge-Single von “Eyes Wide Open”, erschienen im Februar 2024, von Kittie. Inzwischen sind sie beim neuen Label Sumerian Records. Dabei handelt es sich um die Rückkehr nach einer dreizehnjährigen Pause.

Der neue Track handelt von schwindender Sicherheit und der größer werdenden Teilung untereinander. “We Are Shadows is about the uncertainty of a future that we can no longer control. We have come to a critical place in life and in our world, and much like an eclipse overtaking the sun, we are losing the light,” erzählt Kittie Frontfrau und Gittaristin Morgan Lander. “The image of shadows slowly fading in the evening darkness, and the analogy of ‘us’ as shadows in the night really illustrates the possibility of slowly fading into oblivion. It is not a song of hope however, it’s a song of coming to terms with the damage we do and acceptance of our fate. We’ve let darkness take hold, and so we are resolved to fade in the night with it”

