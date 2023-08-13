Lacey Sturm und Lindsey Stirling veröffentlichen gemeinsamen Song “Breathe With Me”

Die Sängerin Lacey Sturm hat sich mit der Violinen-Virtuosin Lindsey Stirling zu einem gemeinsamen Song namens “Breathe With Me” zusammengetan. Das Stück ist auf allen größeren Streaming-Plattform zu hören.

Sturm beschreibt den Song so: “One of the ways we ground ourselves is through our breath. By taking a moment to breathe, we acknowledge that we are more than just physical beings.”

“The word ‘breath,’ translated into various languages, often signifies ‘spirit.’ We became human beings when God breathed His Spirit into us. Many times, we lose our humanity in this material world, leaving us feeling empty and purposeless. We need to recognize our spiritual essence as well,” führt Sturm weiter aus.

© Lacey Sturm featuring Lindsey Stirling – Breathe With Me (Cover)