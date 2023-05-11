Lazy Queen mit Musikvideo zu “I See You” von neuer EP “Growing Pains”

Die norwegischen Punks von Lazy Queen haben mit einem neuen Musikvideo zum Song “I See You” von ihrer neuen EP “Growing Pains” einen Vorgeschmack veröffentlicht.

Artist: Lazy Queen

Title: Growing Pains

Music: Henrik García Søberg, Jørgen Natland Apeness, Petter Enger Anderdal, Morten Øby

Lyrics: Henrik García Søberg

Publishing: ICEA, CMG Holding AB (STIM)

Label: Icons Creating Evil Art

LC Code: 83762

© Lazy Queen – Growing Pains Artwork

Tracklist:

243, New Moon

Dumb MF

I See You

Option To Nothing

4th Contact

“Being blind and falling victim to our own behavioural patterns and shortcomings, both big and small, just seems to be such a universal part of being human.” erklärt Sänger Henrik. “It’s both something I’d experience myself, but also see happen to friends, and people around me. And as it often is, it’s so much easier to meet others’ shortcomings with empathy and understanding, versus allowing yourself that same grace. This change of perspective, and how my reactions, feelings and responses would change depending on the situation became the inspiration for the song.

During the period in which Growing Pains was written I also came to know the true nature of someone in my close circle, and so I and we had to learn what behaviour we can accept and what we can’t. Just cause you’re trying to practise more empathy doesn’t mean you can let people step all over you. So it also becomes about setting healthy boundaries, whether or not the person in question is also a victim of their own patterns. Sometimes you just want to throw your hands up and shout: why the fuck do we keep falling into these same pitfalls time and time again.”