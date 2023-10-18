Lifesick unterschreiben bei Metal Blade Records

Die dänische Hardcore-Metal-Band Lifesick haben bei dem Label Metal Blade Records unterschrieben. Außerdem kündigen sie eine Veröffentlichung der “Love And Other Lies”-EP für Januar 2024 an. Der erste Song daraus nennt sich „Rude Awakening“ und beinhaltet ein Feature mit Mark Whelan von Fuming Mouth. Dieser kann unten angehört werden.

Die Gruppe hat sich 2015 in dem dänischen Ort Fredericia zusammengefunden.

© Lifesick – Love and Other Lies EP Artwork

Lifesick zu dem Signing, der EP und dem Song: „We are extremely excited to announce our signing with Metal Blade Records and to release our first single off the new EP featuring none other than Fuming Mouth’s Mark Whelan. We’ve been fans of Fuming Mouth and Mark since the start. Mark had shown interest in our music on a previous album, so we felt the timing was ideal to invite him to collaborate on this track. We believed his sound would be a perfect fit for this song, and he contributed to the vibe flawlessly. We’re incredibly honored that he immediately said „YES.“ „Love and Other Lies“ is our most personal project yet, the EP explores the idea that love isn’t always positive, and even the people we trust the most can cause hurt, or we may hurt them, all while reflecting Simon’s own life experiences honestly and candidly. This EP sets the tone for our upcoming full-length album, which we plan to record next year. Expect raw honesty and unapologetic brutality; no nonsense here.“

Das Metal Blade-Debüt “Love And Other Lies” wird am 12. Januar 2024 erscheinen und drei Stück beinhalten. Es ist außerdem der Nachfolger von dem 2022 veröffentlichten Werk “Misanthropy”. Jacob Bredahl hat die EP im Dead Rat Studio in Aarhus, Denmark, produziert und ebenso abgemischt. Gemastert wurde sie von Brad Boatright bei Audiosiege.

Zwei Gäste sind auf der EP zu hören. Einmal der schon genannte Mark Whelan von der amerikanischen Death Metal-Band Fuming Mouth beim Track “Rude Awakening” und Todd Jones von Nails beim Song “Reverse Birth”. Jedes der Tracks auf der EP bekommt ein Video dazu und diese hängen zusammen.

Lifesick are:

Simon Shoshan: vocals

Nicolai Lindegaard: guitar

Nikolai Lund: guitar

Jeppe Løwe: drums

Jeppe Riis Frausing: bass

Discography:

Love and Other Lies – Metal Blade Records, 2024 (EP)

Misanthropy – Isolation Records, 2022

Swept in Black – Isolation Records, 2018

6.0.1 – Southern Lord Records, 2016

