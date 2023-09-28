Lorna Shore mit Musikvideo zu “Welcome Back, O’ Sleeping Dreamer”

Lorna Shore haben zu ihrem Song “Welcome Back, O’ Sleeping Dreamer” von ihrem aktuellen Studioalbum “Pain Remains”, erschienen 2022, ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Es ist der Opener vom Longplayer und beim Clip führte Eric Richter Regie und machte das Editing. Produziert wurde das Ganze von Paul Henon von Midvessel. Das Resultat könnt ihr weiter unten sehen.

Lorna Shore Gitarrist Adam De Micco äußert sich wie folgt dazu:”‘Welcome Back O’ Sleeping Dreamer’ is a song that we feel deserves as much of the light as any other song on ‘Pain Remains’. It was a pivotal song in the writing process — it was the song to get the momentum going for the rest of the record. It was the song that we had the most enjoyment writing and I think to this day is probably one of our favorite songs on the record. It’s as dark as it is light and it’s as intense while not being overbearing. It has become the closest thing to balance as far as our songs are concerned. It is also a song that encapsulates a lot of who we are as a band while being unique from the rest of the songs on ‘Pain Remains’.

“Working with Eric was something that we have been wanting to do for some time now,” Adam continued. “He has always been someone we would reference or were inspired by so it only made sense to do a video with him. It was also a unique experience for us this time because we were in the trenches with him making decisions on everything regarding the video. As an artist you want to see your vision come to light and working with Eric this way, we were able to bring that vision forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

