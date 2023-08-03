Lorna Shore veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu “Of The Abyss”

Lorna Shore haben ein Musikvideo zum Song “Of The Abyss” veröffentlicht. Vor zwei Jahren veröffentlichte die Gruppe die EP “And I Return to Nothingness” mit dem Hit “To The Hellfire”. Um das Ganze gebührend zu feiern gibt es jetzt ein visuelles Resultat zu einem Stück von ebenjenem Release. Produziert wurde das Video von Loki Films.

© Lorna Shore – And I Return to Nothingness (Artwork)

Gitarrist Adam De Micco teilte dazu folgendes mit:

“I don’t think anyone of us could predict what the EP would have done for this band as well as us as individuals. Those three songs allowed us to do things we would have only dreamed of. We are extremely grateful for everything that came from this EP and want to celebrate its anniversary. Thank you for finding yourself in this body of work the way we have. Thank you for everything.”

Seit dieser EP geht es für Lorna Shore immer weiter bergauf. Auf den großen Festivals sind sie ebenso zu sehen wie bald, mal wieder, auf Tour in Europa.

European tour with Rivers Of Nihil, Ingested, and Distant:

11/05 Den Bosch, NL @ The Rock Circus

11/06 Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena – Venue Upgrade

11/07 Gothenburg, SE @ Gothenburg Studios

11/09 Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall – Venue Upgrade

11/10 Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone – SOLD OUT!

11/12 Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben

11/13 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio – SOLD OUT!

11/14 Hannover, DE @ Capitol

11/16 Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/17 Dresden, DE @ Ballsportarena

11/18 Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

11/19 Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/20 Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

11/22 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer – Venue Upgrade

11/23 München, DE @ Zenith – 2nd Venue Upgrade

11/24 Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/25 Pratteln, CH @ Z7

11/26 Brussels, BE @ AB

11/28 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/29 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/30 London, UK @ o2 Forum Kentish Town – SOLD OUT!

12/02 Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 – SOLD OUT!

12/03 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands – Venue Upgrade

12/04 Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

12/06 Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/07 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

12/08 Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle