Lorna Shore veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu “Of The Abyss”

Lorna Shore haben ein Musikvideo zum Song “Of The Abyss” veröffentlicht. Vor zwei Jahren veröffentlichte die Gruppe die EP “And I Return to Nothingness” mit dem Hit “To The Hellfire”. Um das Ganze gebührend zu feiern gibt es jetzt ein visuelles Resultat zu einem Stück von ebenjenem Release. Produziert wurde das Video von Loki Films.
Gitarrist Adam De Micco teilte dazu folgendes mit:
“I don’t think anyone of us could predict what the EP would have done for this band as well as us as individuals. Those three songs allowed us to do things we would have only dreamed of. We are extremely grateful for everything that came from this EP and want to celebrate its anniversary. Thank you for finding yourself in this body of work the way we have. Thank you for everything.”
Seit dieser EP geht es für Lorna Shore immer weiter bergauf. Auf den großen Festivals sind sie ebenso zu sehen wie bald, mal wieder, auf Tour in Europa.
European tour with Rivers Of Nihil, Ingested, and Distant:
11/05 Den Bosch, NL @ The Rock Circus
11/06 Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena – Venue Upgrade
11/07 Gothenburg, SE @ Gothenburg Studios
11/09 Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall – Venue Upgrade
11/10 Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone – SOLD OUT!
11/12 Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben
11/13 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio – SOLD OUT!
11/14 Hannover, DE @ Capitol
11/16 Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/17 Dresden, DE @ Ballsportarena
11/18 Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
11/19 Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/20 Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
11/22 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer – Venue Upgrade
11/23 München, DE @ Zenith – 2nd Venue Upgrade
11/24 Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/25 Pratteln, CH @ Z7
11/26 Brussels, BE @ AB
11/28 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/29 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/30 London, UK @ o2 Forum Kentish Town – SOLD OUT!
12/02 Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 – SOLD OUT!
12/03 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands – Venue Upgrade
12/04 Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
12/06 Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/07 Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
12/08 Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle