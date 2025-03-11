Mastodon machen ohne Brent Hinds weiter

Schon am Freitag veröffentlichte die Band Mastodon das Statement zur Trennung von Lead-Gitarrist und Gründer der Gruppe Brent Hinds. Dieses könnt ihr auch nachfolgend lesen:

„Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road. – Mastodon“