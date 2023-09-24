Mercenary mit dritter Single “Beyond The Waves”

Von der dänischen Melodic Death Metal Band Mercenary gibt es mit “Beyond The Waves” die dritte Single aus ihrem neuen Studioalbum “Soundtrack For The End Of Times”, welches am 22. September 2023 erschienen ist. Das offizielle Musikvideo könnt ihr weiter unten sehen.

Gitarrist Jakob Mølbjerg sagt dazu:

“This last single is a fierce and epic son of a bitch! With a playtime of 7.13 it plunges down through a progressive musical exploration of darkness, heaviness and crushing melancholy unusual even for our standards, while dealing with humanity’s inevitable confrontation with the consequences of our own cultural parasitism and our constant efforts of furthering our own place, regardless of the costs – even if the cost ends up being our gradual demise at the hands of natural catastrophes or our own existential redundancy in modern society. Speaking to that topic, an AI-fueled video was naturally the perfect performative paradox of our blossoming dependency on and inevitable exploration of technology, with all the dangers and pitfalls it entails. We hope you’ll all enjoy this perfect “Soundtrack For The End Times”.

