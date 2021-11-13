MxPx überraschen mit Live-Album

Die amerikanische Pop-Punk-Band MxPx haben mit einem unangekündigten Release eines neuen Live-Albums kürzlich ihre Fans überrascht. Das Album nennt sich “Southbound to San Antonio” und enthält 23 Tracks, die live aufgenommen wurden im Club Paper Tiger in San Antonio am 29. Februar 2020. Das Werk ist bei allen Streaming-Anbietern erhältlich. Im Jahre 2018 veröffentlichte die Band ihr selbstbetiteltes Studioalbum.

© MxPx – Southbound To San Antonio

Southbound to San Antonio Tracklist

Secret Weapon

All Of It

The Darkest Places

Middlename

Cold and All Alone

Everything Sucks

Educated Guess

Dolores

Rolling Strong

My Mistake

Tomorrow’s Another Day

Heard That Sound

First Day of The Rest of Our Lives

Doing Time

Let’s Ride

Southbound

Chick Magnet

Responsibility

For Always

Friday Tonight

My Life Story

Walking Bye

Punk Rawk Show