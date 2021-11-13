MxPx überraschen mit Live-Album

Die amerikanische Pop-Punk-Band MxPx haben mit einem unangekündigten Release eines neuen Live-Albums kürzlich ihre Fans überrascht. Das Album nennt sich “Southbound to San Antonio” und enthält 23 Tracks, die live aufgenommen wurden im Club Paper Tiger in San Antonio am 29. Februar 2020. Das Werk ist bei allen Streaming-Anbietern erhältlich. Im Jahre 2018 veröffentlichte die Band ihr selbstbetiteltes Studioalbum.
Southbound to San Antonio Tracklist
Secret Weapon
All Of It
The Darkest Places
Middlename
Cold and All Alone
Everything Sucks
Educated Guess
Dolores
Rolling Strong
My Mistake
Tomorrow’s Another Day
Heard That Sound
First Day of The Rest of Our Lives
Doing Time
Let’s Ride
Southbound
Chick Magnet
Responsibility
For Always
Friday Tonight
My Life Story
Walking Bye
Punk Rawk Show