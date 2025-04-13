My Chemical Romance kündigen „Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)“ an; Bonustrack jetzt veröffentlicht

My Chemical Romance kündigen eine „Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)“ für eine Veröffentlichung am 6. Juni 2025 über Warner Music an. Der Bonustrack „I’m Not OK (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s ‘The Lock Up’, 2005]“ ist weiter unten zum Anhören für euch eingebunden.

Die neue Edition mit zusätzlichen Tracks erscheint laut Label „exakt 21 Jahre nach Erstveröffentlichung des Albums, das allein in den USA dreifach mit Platin ausgezeichnet wurde“. Die Neuauflage kommt frisch abgemischt und neu gemastert daher – als CD, digital und in mehreren farbigen Vinyl-Varianten. Darunter auch ein 2LP-Set mit Zoetrop-Effekt. Die Vinyl-Versionen sind 3-seitig, Seite 4 ist mit einer kunstvollen Ätzung veredelt – ein echtes Sammlerstück für die MCRmy.

Zum Jubiläum des 2004er-Albums hat Grammy-Gewinner Rich Costey höchstpersönlich die Deluxe Edition neu abgemischt. Obendrein bekommt das Ganze ein brandneues Artwork verpasst. Und dann sind da noch die vier Bonustracks – Live-Aufnahmen aus dem Jahr 2005, seinerzeit exklusiv für die BBC eingespielt: Bislang unveröffentlichte Versionen von „I’m Not Okay (I Promise)“, „Helena“ und „The Ghost Of You“ sowie ein Live-Take von „You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison“, der ursprünglich nur als B-Seite der limitierten UK-CD-Single von „I’m Not Okay (I Promise)“ erhältlich war. Die komplette Tracklist gibt’s weiter unten.

Der erste Bonustrack – „I’m Not OK (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s ‘The Lock Up’, 2005]“ – ist ab sofort digital verfügbar. Hier anhören:

© My Chemical Romance – Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)

CD-TRACKLISTING:

ORIGINALALBUM

Helena Give ‘Em Hell, Kid To the End You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison I’m Not Okay (I Promise) The Ghost of You The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You Interlude Thank You for the Venom Hang ‘Em High It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish Cemetery Drive I Never Told You What I Do for a Living

DELUXE EDITION – BONUSTRACKS

I’m Not Okay (I Promise)* Helena* The Ghost of You* You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live)*

Aufgenommen am 23. Januar 2005 in London für „The Lock Up“ von BBC Radio 1.

VINYL-TRACKLISTING:

ORIGINALALBUM

SIDE A:

Helena

Give ‘Em Hell, Kid

To The End

You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison

I’m Not Ok (I Promise)

The Ghost Of You

The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You

SIDE B:

Interlude

Thank You For The Venom

Hang ‘Em High

It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish

Cemetery Drive

I Never Told You What I Do For A Living

DELUXE EDITION – BONUSTRACKS

SIDE C:

I’m Not Ok (I Promise)*

Helena*

The Ghost Of You*

You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison*

Aufgenommen am 23. Januar 2005 in London für „The Lock Up“ von BBC Radio 1.

SEITE D:

Ätzung (Keine Audio-Inhalte)

TRACKLISTING DER DIGITALEN VERSION:

Helena Give ‘Em Hell, Kid To the End You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison I’m Not Okay (I Promise) The Ghost of You The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You Interlude Thank You for the Venom Hang ‘Em High It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish Cemetery Drive I Never Told You What I Do for a Living I’m Not Okay (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005] Helena (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005) The Ghost of You (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005) You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live for BBC Radio 1’s “The Lock Up”, 2005)