Neaera veröffentlichen “All Is Dust”-Titeltrack

Die deutsche Metalcore-Band Neaera veröffentlicht den “All Is Dust”-Titeltrack und haben dau auch ein Video parat. Die Platte selbst wird am 28. Juni 2024 via Metal Blade Records erscheinen.

Gitarrist Stefan Keller dazu: “‘All Is Dust’ is a brutal bastard of a song that puts on a vile face. In the center of the title track stands the inextricable human dilemma of man’s (ir)relevance in relation to the universe’s impalpable space and time.”

Die Platte erscheint in:

Dark Vanilla Marbled (Ltd. 700)

Orange Black Dust (Ltd. 200)

Gold Black Dust (EMP exclusive – Ltd. 300)

Wooden Boxset (Gatefold Dark Goldenrod Marbled LP, Digi-CD, 7″, poster, lanyard, patch, hand signed card – Kingsroad exclusive – Ltd. 300)

© Neaera – All Is Dust (Artwork)

NEAERA Live:

6/28/2024 Vainstream Rockfest – Münster, DE

8/16/2024 Summer Breeze Festival – Dinkelsbühl, DE

8/17/2024 Reload Festival – Sulingen, DE

9/14/2024 Skaters Palace – Münster, DE * Record Release Show