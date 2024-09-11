Nightwish veröffentlichen neue Single “An Ocean Of Strange Islands”

Die finnische Symphonic-Metal-Band Nightwish veröffentlicht ihre neue Single “An Ocean Of Strange Islands” vom kommenden Studioalbum “Yesterwynde”, welches am 20. September 2024 bei Nuclear Blast Records erscheint.
Stream
https://nightwish.bfan.link/an-ocean-of-strange-islands.a02
Video:
Tracklisting:
- Yesterwynde
- An Ocean Of Strange Islands
- The Antikythera Mechanism
- The Day Of…
- Perfume Of The Timeless
- Sway
- The Children Of ‘Ata
- Something Whispered Follow Me
- Spider Silk
- Hiraeth
- The Weave
- Lanternlight
Line-Up:
Floor Jansen | Vocals
Tuomas Holopainen | Keys
Emppu Vuorinen | Guitars
Jukka Koskinen | Basses
Troy Donockley | Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals
Kai Hahto | Drums & Percussion