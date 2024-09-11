Monsters and Critics

Nightwish veröffentlichen neue Single “An Ocean Of Strange Islands”

by

Die finnische Symphonic-Metal-Band Nightwish veröffentlicht ihre neue Single “An Ocean Of Strange Islands” vom kommenden Studioalbum “Yesterwynde”, welches am 20. September 2024 bei Nuclear Blast Records erscheint.

Stream

https://nightwish.bfan.link/an-ocean-of-strange-islands.a02

Video:

© Nightwish - Yesterwynde Album artwork
© Nightwish – Yesterwynde Album artwork

Tracklisting:

  1. Yesterwynde
  2. An Ocean Of Strange Islands
  3. The Antikythera Mechanism
  4. The Day Of…
  5. Perfume Of The Timeless
  6. Sway
  7. The Children Of ‘Ata
  8. Something Whispered Follow Me
  9. Spider Silk
  10. Hiraeth
  11. The Weave
  12. Lanternlight

Line-Up:
Floor Jansen | Vocals
Tuomas Holopainen | Keys
Emppu Vuorinen | Guitars
Jukka Koskinen | Basses
Troy Donockley | Uilleann Pipes, Low Whistles, Acoustic & Electric Guitars, Bouzouki, Bodhrán, Aerophone, Vocals
Kai Hahto | Drums & Percussion

