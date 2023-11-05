Noprophecy mit neuer Single “Broken” vom Debüt “As The Bridge Collapses”

Die Band Noprophecy aus Singapur haben mit Broken” ihre neue Single veröffentlicht, die vom kommenden Debütalbum „As The Bridge Collapses“, das im November 2023 erscheinen soll. Die Gruppe hat sich im Jahre 2013 durch Alveria Sykes zusammengefunden. Zu “Broken” gibt es im Übrigen auch ein Visualizer, der weiter unten zu sehen ist.

Visualizer:

„There are so many variations the band incorporates into its songwriting with this album and we believe there is something for everyone. We feel an album should always have a flow from start to finish and that is what we’re trying to achieve with this album. We definitely played around with the choruses more this time, keeping in mind to engage more crowd participation for this album cycle. We want to give the fans a refreshing experience, yet something that is relatable on a personal level.“ fügt die Band hinzu.

„As The Bridge Collapses“ erscheint am 24. November 2023 auf Rockshots Records.

Previous Single – „Ghost Of Yesterday“ Lyric Video:

© Noprophecy – As The Bridge Collapses (Artwork)

Track Listing:​

Convelescent 0:38 As The Bridge Collapses 3:05 Ghost Of Yesterday 4:28 Sorrows 4:03 Burn It Down 3:33 Broken 3:31 Set Me Free 4:15 Voices 3:39 Higanbana 3:29

Album Length: 29:21

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

