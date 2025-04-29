Oasis veröffentlichen „Some Might Say 30th Anniversary 7″“

Zur Feier des 30-jährigen Jubiläums von „Some Might Say“ haben Oasis diese Woche ihre bahnbrechende Single als Limited Edition Pearl Coloured Numbered 7″ neu aufgelegt. Außerdem veröffentlichen sie ein brandneues Visual-Video zur Single.

Oasis – „Some Might Say“ (Official Visualiser ’25)

Die Veröffentlichung von „Some Might Say“ war ein Meilenstein auf dem Weg von Oasis. Als erste Singleauskopplung aus dem Album „(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?“ und als erste Nummer eins der Band in den UK Singles Chart, markierte sie einen bemerkenswerten Beginn ihres zweiten Albums.

© Oasis – Some Might Say 30th Anniversary 7″

Das Jubiläum folgt auch auf die Veröffentlichung von „Time Flies… 1994 – 2009“, der kompletten Singles-Kollektion, die zum diesjährigen Record Store Day in limitierter Auflage als nummeriertes, vierfarbiges LP-Boxset neu aufgelegt wurde und letzte Woche auf Platz 3 der offiziellen britischen Album-Charts einstieg.

Oasis Live ‘25 Tour Dates

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th – Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

21st- Seoul, South Korea – Goyang Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th – Tokyo , Japan, Tokyo Dome (SOLD OUT)

26th – Tokyo , Japan, Tokyo Dome (SOLD OUT)

31st – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

1st – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

4th – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

7th – Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th – Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium (SOLD OUT)

15th – Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate (SOLD OUT)

16th – Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate (SOLD OUT)

19th – Santiago, Chile, Estadio Nacional (SOLD OUT)

22nd – São Paulo, Brazil, Estadio MorumBIS (SOLD OUT)

23rd – São Paulo, Brazil, Estadio MorumBIS (SOLD OUT)