Oomph! mit Titeltrack “Richter und Henker” und Musikvideo dazu

Die Band Oomph! hat mit “Richter und Henker” kürzlich den Titeltrack zum gleichnamigen neuen Studioalbum sowie ein Musikvideo dazu veröffentlicht. Der Longplayer wird am 8. September 2023 erscheinen und ist das vierzehnte Werk sowie der Nachfolger zu “Ritual” (2019). Es ist das erste Album mit neuem Lineup: CR4P und FLUX sowie der neue Sänger DER SCHULZ.

OOMPH! zu “Richter und Henker”:

“Richter und Henker” deals with communication and behavior, especially on social media these days, where dissenters get defamed: ‘If you don’t support my opinion, you’re against me. Then you are stupid and I hate and insult you and won’t listen to you anymore’. This can easily lead to a loss of objective discussions, which are crucial in a democracy. Irresponsible populists sow hatred and discontent in order to make political and monetary profit from it.

Germany, the so-called land of poets and thinkers, is in danger of becoming the land of judges and executioners [ger: Richter und Henker] – and we’ve been through that before…

In the video for the song, we perform in an old, run-down mansion, which symbolizes the impending decay of society. In the calm interlude, reason – personified by our young performer – is put up against the wall by an execution squad.”

OOMPH! zum neuen Album:

“Working together in this new constellation has spurred our creativity in the studio to the extreme. There will be some nice musical developments and surprises on the new album, Richter und Henker, without neglecting our typical OOMPH! constants. Even our usual “test listeners” say the album sounds unmistakably like OOMPH!

We can’t wait to finally present the songs to you and play them live on tour!”

Oomph! – Richter und Henker Artwork

Richter und Henker Tracklisting:

1 Wem die Stunde schlägt

2 Richter und Henker

3 Soll das Liebe sein?

4 Nur ein Mensch

5 Schrei nur schrei

6 Nichts wird mehr gut

7 Sag jetzt einfach nichts

8 Es ist nichts, wie es scheint

9 Wo die Angst gewinnt

10 All die Jahre

11 Wut feat. Joachim Witt

12 Ein kleines bisschen Glück