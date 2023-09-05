Oomph! veröffentlichen “Nur ein Mensch”

Mit “Nur ein Mensch” veröffentlichen Oomph! einen weiteren Song aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum “Richter und Henker”, das am 8. September 2023 bei Napalm Records erscheinen wird.

OOMPH! zu “Nur Ein Mensch”:

“The song is an anti-war song from the point of view of a soldier at the front. He realizes that we are all the same. We all suffer, we mourn, we bleed the same color, and we have nothing at all personally against the people who are facing us. And yet we allow ourselves to be stirred up against each other by power-hungry and conscienceless despots who profit from war, using the same old mechanisms, and led into the field and thus to our doom. We are only cannon fodder. Expendable!”

Die Band fügt zum Video noch folgendes hinzu:

“The band performance takes place in the video on several levels. In one level we are symbolically illuminated by constantly changing colors of different national flags of the world. Then there’s a visually powerful layer with projections of war scenes behind us, and another layer with wild strobe effects reminiscent of brutal drumfire at night.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

