Orbit Culture unterschreiben bei Century Media

In den letzten Tagen war ich immer öfter auf Bandcamp, habe durch die Genres gescrollt und versucht neue, interessante Bands zu finden. Eine davon war Orbit Culture. Die schwedische Modern-Metal-Band ist allerdings seit heute unter Vertrag beim Label Century Media Records. Zufälle gibt es. Das Quartett (Gitarrist und Sänger Niklas Karlsson, Gitarrist Richard Hansson, Bassist Fredrik Lennartsson und Schlagzeuger Christopher Wallerstedt) stammt aus der kleinen schwedischen Stadt Eksjö.

ORBIT CULTURE sagen: “Century Media is home to some of today’s biggest metal bands out there and we couldn’t be any happier to be part of their roster. We look forward to bringing you new music in the future and working closely together with Century Media’s world class team!”

“Watching ORBIT CULTURE’s rise to becoming one of the greatest new metal bands in the world and now working with them is inspiring,” erklärt Philipp Schulte, Century Media Vice President und Global Head. “I’ve personally been a fan since the beginning. They are part of both metal and Century Media’s future in a very exciting way.”

“We are beyond excited to be working with ORBIT CULTURE and their team at 5B (Management),” fügt Mike Gitter, Century Media Vice President of A&R, North America hinzu. “They’ve carved an indelible mark on the worldwide metal scene through vision, determination, and hard work. They’re not merely a band leading the charge for extreme music right now – they’re a band that will lead that charge for many years to come.”

SLAUGHTER THE MARTOUR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/MACHINE HEAD, FEAR FACTORY & GATES TO HELL

JAN 18 SAN DIEGO, CA @ Brick By Brick (No Machine Head or Gates to Hell w/Thrown Into Exile)

JAN 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Warfield

JAN 20 RENO, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse (No Machine Head or Gates to Hell)

JAN 21 PORTLAND, OR @ Roseland Theater

JAN 22 SEATTLE, WA @ Showbox

JAN 23 VANCOUVER, BC @ Commodore

JAN 25 EDMONTON, AB @ Midway Music Hall

JAN 26 CALGARY, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino

JAN 27 SASKATOON, SK @ Coors Event Centre

JAN 28 WINNIPEG, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

JAN 30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Skyway Theatre

JAN 31 CHICAGO, IL @ Concord Music Hall

FEB 01 PITTSBURGH, PA @ Roxian Theatre

FEB 02 NORTHFIELD, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

FEB 03 DETROIT, MI @ St Andrews Hall

FEB 05 TORONTO, ON @ The Opera House

FEB 06 MONTREAL, QC @ M Telus

FEB 07 QUEBEC CITY, QC @ Theatre Capitole

FEB 08 BOSTON, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

FEB 09 BETHLEHEM, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

FEB 10 NEW YORK, NY @ Palladium Times Square

FEB 12 SILVER SPRING, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

FEB 13 KNOXVILLE, TN @ The Concourse (No Machine Head)

FEB 14 ATLANTA, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

FEB 15 ORLANDO, FL @ House of Blues **

FEB 17 AUSTIN, TX @ Emo’s

FEB 18 SAN ANTONIO, TX @ Aztec Theatre

FEB 19 HOUSTON, TX @ House of Blues

FEB 20 RENO, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse (No Machine Head)

FEB 21 ENGLEWOOD, CO @ Gothic Theatre

FEB 22 ALBUQUERQUE, NM @ Sunshine Theater

FEB 23 MESA, AZ @ Nile Theater

FEB 24 LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Bellwether

FEB 25 FRESNO, CA @ Strummers (No Machine Head or Gates to Hell w/ Thrown Into Exile)

DESCENDING INTO MADNESS EUROPEAN TOUR

MAR 06 GLASGOW, UK @ The Cathouse

MAR 07 BRISTOL UK, @ Exchange

MAR 08 MANCHESTER, UK @ Rebellion

MAR 09 BIRMINGHAM, UK @ Asylum

MAR 10 LONDON, UK @ The Underworld

MAR 12 ANTWERP, BE @ Zappa

MAR 13 KOLN, DE @ Kantine

MAR 14 EINDHOVEN, NL @ Dynamo

MAR 15 BERLIN @Frannnz

MAR 16 HAMBURG, DE @ Headcrash

MAR 18 MUNICH DE @ Hansa 39

MAR 19 MILAN, IT @ Santeria

MAR 20 ZURICH, CH @ Dynamo

MAR 21 VIENNA, AT @ Flex

MAR 23 DRESDEN, DE @ Club Puschkin

MAR 24 PRAGUE, CZ @ Futurum

MAR 25 WARSAW PL @ Hydrozagadka

MAR 27 COPENHAGEN, DK @ Pumpehusset

MAR 28 MALMO, SE @ Plan B

MAR 29 KARLSTAD, SE @ Nojesdfabriken

MAR 30 OSLO, NOR @ Inferno Festival

APR 02 HELSINKI, FI @ Vanha Ylloppilasta

APR 04 STOCKHOLM, SE @ Debaser

APR 05 OREBRO, SE @ Frimis

APR 06 GOTEBORG, SE @ Valand

