Orbit Culture unterschreiben bei Century Media

In den letzten Tagen war ich immer öfter auf Bandcamp, habe durch die Genres gescrollt und versucht neue, interessante Bands zu finden. Eine davon war Orbit Culture. Die schwedische Modern-Metal-Band ist allerdings seit heute unter Vertrag beim Label Century Media Records. Zufälle gibt es. Das Quartett (Gitarrist und Sänger Niklas Karlsson, Gitarrist Richard Hansson, Bassist Fredrik Lennartsson und Schlagzeuger Christopher Wallerstedt) stammt aus der kleinen schwedischen Stadt Eksjö.
ORBIT CULTURE sagen: “Century Media is home to some of today’s biggest metal bands out there and we couldn’t be any happier to be part of their roster. We look forward to bringing you new music in the future and working closely together with Century Media’s world class team!”
“Watching ORBIT CULTURE’s rise to becoming one of the greatest new metal bands in the world and now working with them is inspiring,” erklärt Philipp Schulte, Century Media Vice President und Global Head. “I’ve personally been a fan since the beginning. They are part of both metal and Century Media’s future in a very exciting way.”
“We are beyond excited to be working with ORBIT CULTURE and their team at 5B (Management),” fügt Mike Gitter, Century Media Vice President of A&R, North America hinzu. “They’ve carved an indelible mark on the worldwide metal scene through vision, determination, and hard work. They’re not merely a band leading the charge for extreme music right now – they’re a band that will lead that charge for many years to come.”
