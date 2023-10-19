Peter Gabriel mit neuem Album “i/o”

Peter Gabriel veröffentlicht am 1. Dezember 2023 sein neues Studioalbum “i/o”. Es ist das erste Album mit neuem Material seit über 20 Jahren. Das 12-Track-Album erscheint in zwei Stereo-Mixen als Doppel-CD-Package und jeweils separat als Doppel-LP. Im Verlauf des Albums berühren die klugen, nachdenklichen – oft auch zum Nachdenken anregenden – Songs thematisch das Leben und das Universum. Themen wie Ungerechtigkeit und Überwachung bis zu den Wurzeln des Terrorismus.

“i/o” wurde zum größten Teil in den Real World Studios und Gabriels Heimstudio aufgenommen. Die lange Entstehungszeit ist auch in Zusammenhang mit dem Umfang der Besetzungsliste zu sehen. Gabriel hat Vertraute um sich behalten, wodurch Gitarrist David Rhodes, Bassist Tony Levin und Drummer Manu Katché erneut mit dabei sind. Mehrere Songs tragen die Handschrift des langjährigen Weggefährten Brian Eno.

Tracklist:

Panopticom

The Court

Playing for Time

i/o

Four Kinds of Horses

Road to Joy

So Much

Olive Tree

Love Can Heal

This Is Home

And Still

Live And Let Live

Formate:

PGLP21 2LP Bright-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGLPX21 2LP Dark-Side Mix

2LP black vinyl, 33rpm. Gatefold jacket, obi-strip, 32page booklet and hi-res download card.

PGCD21 2CD Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix

2CDs, one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 6panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGCDBR21 2CD+Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix

2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. 8panel digi-pack, with obi-strip and 32page booklet.

PGBOX21 4LP, 2CD, 1Blu-ray Bright-Side Mix | Dark-Side Mix | In-Side Mix *

Foil blocked, clamshell box with obi-band. Bright-Side and Dark-Side Mixes across 4 pieces of black vinyl, 33rpm. 2CDs one Bright-Side Mix, one Dark-Side Mix. 1Blu-ray with the In-Side Mix (Dolby Atmos) and 24/96 hi-res stereo mixes. Casebound book with expanded liner notes and a poster. *Release date 8 March 2024

