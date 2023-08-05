RED mit neuer Single “Surrogates”, neues Album “Rated R” im September

Die mit Gold ausgezeichnete Alternative-Metal Band RED kommt mit einer neuen Single namens “Surrogates” zurück und kündigt ein neues Studioalbum namens “Rated R” für eine Veröffentlichung im September an. Es ist das erste musikalische Lebenszeichen der Gruppe seit drei Jahren. Erscheinen wird der Longplayer am 29. September via RED Entertainment / The Fuel Music. Die Leadsingle gibt es weiter unten zu hören. Außerdem sowohl das Artwork der Single als auch vom Studioalbum.

© Red – Surrogates (Single Artwork)

“We’re examining how there’s almost no authentic human interaction and empathy anymore,” erzählt Gitarrist Anthony Armstrong. “People jump online to be and say whatever they want. They talk without listening, and it results in bullying and violence. Plus, we lose so much by focusing 24/7 on technology instead of stripping away everything that doesn’t matter and seeing how beautiful and healing it is to live with only what’s necessary.”

Bassist Randy Amstrong stimmt zu:”Traditional family values and systems are broken and it’s causing chaos. Kids are forced to do active shooter drills at school, and it breaks our hearts. As the saying goes, hurt people hurt people, and we’re definitely seeing that. There’s also the notion that we learn by suffering and making the wrong decisions. As philosopher Meister Eckhart stated: ‘The soul does not grow by addition but by subtraction.'”

© Red – Rated R (Artwork)

Tracklist

SURROGATES

YOUR DEVIL IS A GHOST

MINUS IT ALL

COLD WORLD

TELL ME HOW TO SAY GOODBYE

THE SUFFERING

STILL BLEEDING

OUR TIME WILL COME

LAST FOREVER

EMERGENCY