Rob Laakso (Kurt Vile & The Violators, Swirlies) mit 44 Jahren gestorben

Der Gitarrist Rob Laakso, er spielte bei Kurt Vile & The Violators und den Swirlies, starb am Donnerstag nach einem Kampf gegen eine aggressive Form des Krebses namens Gallengangskarzinom. Er wurde 44 Jahre alt. Die News kommt von Laaksos Frau Mamie-Claire Cornelius, die dazu etwas auf Instagram schrieb (der Post ist weiter unten eingebettet). Freunde und Familie gaben Updates dazu via GoFundMe, die, die Behandlung von Laakso (teilweise) decken sollte.

“My darling dear, the children ran into the house after school yesterday searching for you, excited to tell you about their day. Lou made a drawing for you and Gus learned scientist are getting closer to creating real light sabers. I was rehearsing the news in my mind for hours but I wasn’t ready still. Gus asked where you were and when I dropped to my knees he knew what I was going to say. He told me he was thinking about you all day hoping you felt good. Lou later told me she knew you went to heaven while she was at school. I asked her how she knew but she just smiled. She is angry. Gus is teary. I am lost without you but I promise I’ll find our way and I promise to make you proud. Thank you for giving me the most beautiful life, the most loving and beautiful children and for believing in me every day. You are the light of my life and the only slightest sliver of peace I have is that you are no longer in pain. We’ll be dreaming of you every night until we see you again.

Robert Daniel Laakso 4.16.79 – 5.4.23

I love you, I love you, I love you.”