Sabaton kündigen über 50 Museen an, die bei Filmpremiere mitwirken

Die schwedische Metal-Band Sabaton kündigt über 50 Museen an, die bei Filmpremiere von “The War To End All Wars – The Movie” mitwirken werden. Denn nur dort wird der Film weltweit in bisher über 20 Ländern gezeigt.
Sabatons Bassist und Band-Manager Pär Sundström kommentiert: “Our team has been working hard to investigate every single museum suggested by our followers via the form on our movie’s website. We have already secured more than 50 museums, including some of the biggest names in the museum sector. Some of them have even confirmed that they will have multiple showings of the film. It means a lot to know that people are on board and believe in this unique project, and this is only the beginning. We hope that fans will take the time to visit these museums and that the museums will receive more attention because of this project!”
Die bisher bestätigten Museen gibt es nachfolgend. Sortiert nach Ländern (Englisch):
AUSTRALIA
Army Museum of South Australia, Keswick
BELGIUM
Talbot House, Poperinge
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Homeland Museum of Gradiška, Gradiška
BULGARIA
Pazardzhik Regional Museum, Pazardzhik
BRAZIL
Museu Militar do Comando Militar do Sul, Porto Alegre
CANADA
THEMUSEUM, Ontario
CROATIA
Gradski muzej Varaždin, Varaždin
CZECH REPUBLIC
Military Muzeum Generála Sergěje Jana Ingra, Vlkoš
Vojenské muzeum Chuchelná, Chuchelná
GERMANY
Anti Kriegs Museum, Berlin
Garnison Museum Ludwigsburg, Ludwigsburg
DENMARK
Mosede Fort, Danmark 1914-18, Greve
Museum Skanderborg, Skanderborg
FINLAND
The Parola Armour Museum, Parola
FRANCE
Musée Pierre-Noël de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
Musée des blindés et de la cavalerie, Saumur
UNITED KINGDOM
The Tank Museum, Dorset
Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Essex
Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool
Black Country Living Museum, Dudley
CMSM Combined Military Services Museum, Essex
Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
York Army Museum, York
Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock
The Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Staffordshire
LITHUANIA
Vytautas the Great War Museum, Kaunas
THE NETHERLANDS
Nationaal Militair Museum Soesterberg, Soesterberg
NEW ZEALAND
Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanganui
NORWAY
Tirpitz Museum Alta, Alta
POLAND
Muzeum Górnośląskie / Upper Silesian Museum, Bytom
Museum of Military Technology, Szczecin
ROMANIA
National Military Museum, Bucharest
MNIR / National History Museum of Romania, Bucharest
Palace of Culture / Complexul Muzeal Național “Moldova” Iași, Jud. Iași
“Alexandru Ioan Cuza” Palace of Ruginoasa, Ruginoasa
SERBIA
Zavičajni muzej Župe, Aleksandrovac
National Museum in Leskovac, Leskovac
SLOVENIA
Park vojaške zgodovine Pivka /Park of Military History, Pivka
SWEDEN
Arsenalen – Swedish Tankmuseum, Strängnäs
Aeroseum, Gothenburg
Maritiman – Göteborgs maritima centrum, Gothenburg
USA
Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum, Michigan
Museum of the American G.I, Texas
Military History Center of the Carolinas, South Carolina
Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum, Ohio
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Mayland
National WWI Museum and Memorial, Kansas
American Heritage Museum, Massachusetts
Mesa Public Library – Red Mountain Branch, Mesa
Howard County Historical Society, Maryland
General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center, California
The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive, Ohio