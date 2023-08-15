Sabaton kündigen über 50 Museen an, die bei Filmpremiere mitwirken

Die schwedische Metal-Band Sabaton kündigt über 50 Museen an, die bei Filmpremiere von “The War To End All Wars – The Movie” mitwirken werden. Denn nur dort wird der Film weltweit in bisher über 20 Ländern gezeigt.

© Sabaton – The War To End All Wars – The Movie

Sabatons Bassist und Band-Manager Pär Sundström kommentiert: “Our team has been working hard to investigate every single museum suggested by our followers via the form on our movie’s website. We have already secured more than 50 museums, including some of the biggest names in the museum sector. Some of them have even confirmed that they will have multiple showings of the film. It means a lot to know that people are on board and believe in this unique project, and this is only the beginning. We hope that fans will take the time to visit these museums and that the museums will receive more attention because of this project!”

Die bisher bestätigten Museen gibt es nachfolgend. Sortiert nach Ländern (Englisch):

AUSTRALIA

Army Museum of South Australia, Keswick

BELGIUM

Talbot House, Poperinge

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Homeland Museum of Gradiška, Gradiška

BULGARIA

Pazardzhik Regional Museum, Pazardzhik

BRAZIL

Museu Militar do Comando Militar do Sul, Porto Alegre

CANADA

THEMUSEUM, Ontario

CROATIA

Gradski muzej Varaždin, Varaždin

CZECH REPUBLIC

Military Muzeum Generála Sergěje Jana Ingra, Vlkoš

Vojenské muzeum Chuchelná, Chuchelná

GERMANY

Anti Kriegs Museum, Berlin

Garnison Museum Ludwigsburg, Ludwigsburg

DENMARK

Mosede Fort, Danmark 1914-18, Greve

Museum Skanderborg, Skanderborg

FINLAND

The Parola Armour Museum, Parola

FRANCE

Musée Pierre-Noël de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Musée des blindés et de la cavalerie, Saumur

UNITED KINGDOM

The Tank Museum, Dorset

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Essex

Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool

Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

CMSM Combined Military Services Museum, Essex

Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

York Army Museum, York

Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Staffordshire

LITHUANIA

Vytautas the Great War Museum, Kaunas

THE NETHERLANDS

Nationaal Militair Museum Soesterberg, Soesterberg

NEW ZEALAND

Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanganui

NORWAY

Tirpitz Museum Alta, Alta

POLAND

Muzeum Górnośląskie / Upper Silesian Museum, Bytom

Museum of Military Technology, Szczecin

ROMANIA

National Military Museum, Bucharest

MNIR / National History Museum of Romania, Bucharest

Palace of Culture / Complexul Muzeal Național “Moldova” Iași, Jud. Iași

“Alexandru Ioan Cuza” Palace of Ruginoasa, Ruginoasa

SERBIA

Zavičajni muzej Župe, Aleksandrovac

National Museum in Leskovac, Leskovac

SLOVENIA

Park vojaške zgodovine Pivka /Park of Military History, Pivka

SWEDEN

Arsenalen – Swedish Tankmuseum, Strängnäs

Aeroseum, Gothenburg

Maritiman – Göteborgs maritima centrum, Gothenburg

USA

Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum, Michigan

Museum of the American G.I, Texas

Military History Center of the Carolinas, South Carolina

Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum, Ohio

Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, Mayland

National WWI Museum and Memorial, Kansas

American Heritage Museum, Massachusetts

Mesa Public Library – Red Mountain Branch, Mesa

Howard County Historical Society, Maryland

General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center, California

The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive, Ohio