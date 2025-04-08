Monsters and Critics

Sting kündigt Veröffentlichung seines Livealbums „STING 3.0 LIVE“

Sting kündigt die Veröffentlichung seines Livealbums „STING 3.0 LIVE“ für den 25. April 2025 an. Das Live-Album wurde auf der „Sting 3.0“-Tournee des 17-fachen Grammy-Gewinners aufgenommen. Erhältlich sein wird es digital, auf CD und auf 180g-Vinyl, wobei die exklusive Record Store Day Deluxe Edition am 12. April erscheint. Tracklisting(s) unten enthalten.

Hier das Video „Be Still My Beating Heart“ anschauen:

STING 3.0 LIVE TRACK LISTINGS:

© STING 3.0 LIVE
© STING 3.0 LIVE

STING 3.0 LIVE (Standard Vinyl)

Side A

Message in a Bottle – Live Englishman in New York – Live Fields of Gold – Live Seven Days – Live All This Time – Live

Side B

Driven to Tears – Live Synchronicity II – Live Every Breath You Take – Live Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart – Live

STING 3.0 LIVE (DIGITAL)

Message in a Bottle – live Englishman in New York – live Fields of Gold – live Seven Days – live All This Time – Live Driven To Tears – Live Synchronicity II – Live Every Breath You Take – Live Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart – Live Fragile – Live

STING 3.0 LIVE (Standard CD)

Message in a Bottle – Live Englishman in New York – Live Fields of Gold – Live Seven Days All This Time – Live Driven To Tears – Live Synchronicity II – Live Every Breath You Take – Live Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart – Live

STING 3.0 LIVE: RECORD STORE DAY DELUXE EDITION (2-DISC VINYL)

Side A

Message in a Bottle – Live Englishman in New York – Live Fields of Gold – Live Seven Days – Live All This Time – Live

Side B

Driven to Tears – Live Synchronicity II – Live Every Breath You Take – Live Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart – Live

Side C

I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) – Live It’s Probably Me – Live Never Coming Home – Live Tea in the Sahara – Live

Side D

Fortress Around Your Heart – Live Wrapped Around Your Finger – Live Shape of My Heart – Live Can’t Stand Losing You – Live

