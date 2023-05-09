Sum 41 hören auf

Sum 41 haben ihr vollständiges Ende als Band bekanntgegeben. Die Gruppe arbeitet aktuell an ihrem achten Studioalbum “Heaven x Hell” und wird in Kürze Veröffentlichungsdatum und Tourdaten bekanntgeben, Ihr aktuelles Werk “Order in Decline” erschien 2019.

Die Band sagt dazu folgendes:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven x Hell”, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.