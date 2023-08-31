Taking Back Sunday kündigen neues Album “152” an

Taking Back Sunday, bestehend aus John Nolan (lead guitar, piano, vocals), Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass) und Mark O’Connell (drums), werden ihr achtes Studioalbum “152” am 27. Oktober via Fantasy Records veröffentlichen. Benannt wurde Platte nach einer Straße(nkreuzung), wo die Band und ihre Freunde als Teens sich trafen. Der brandneue Track “S’old” ist schon draußen und weiter unten zu hören.

Taking Back Sunday zu “152”: “‘152’ offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together. We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we.”

© Taking Back Sunday – 152 (Artwork)

“152” Tracklisting:

Amphetamine Smiles S’old The One Keep Going I Am the Only One Who Knows You Quit Trying Lightbringer New Music Friday Juice 2 Me The Stranger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

