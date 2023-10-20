Texas In July kündigen neue EP “Without Reason” an

Die Metalcore-Band Texas In July kündigen ihre neue EP “Without Reason” an. Es handelt sich dabei um das erste Release seit neun Jahren und die Ankündigung kommt mit einer neuen Single namens “Put To Death”. Die EP mit ihren fünf neuen Tracks soll am 17. November 2023 über Rude Records / Equal Vision Records erscheinen und kann hier vorbestellt werden. Die erste Single erschien schon im Juni mit dem Titel “False Divinity”.

Zum Song weiß Bassist Ben Witkowski folgendes zu erzwahlen: „‘Put To Death’ is in its own world. It’s darker and faster and was written differently than the rest of the songs on the EP. It is relentless and in your face, with a wild black metal-sounding chorus – hearing a range from JT that has never been recorded and the fastest double bass Adam has ever tracked. It’s an uncanny change of pace that we all love. The song itself is about following the leader instead of carving your path – the result of conforming to ordinariness and not seeking what is most important to you“.

© Texas In July – Texas In July Artwork

Without Reason Tracklist:

False Divinity Razor’s Edge Put To Death Digital Hellscape Goodbye

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

