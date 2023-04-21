The Amity Affliction teilen Video zu “Not Without My Ghosts” feat. Phem

The Amity Affliction haben mit “Not Without My Ghosts” eine neue Single veröffentlicht und präsentieren ihren Fans und Hörwilligen damit auch den Titeltrack featuring Phem. Das neue Album erscheint am 12. Mai 2023 via Pure Noise Records. Die australische Metalcore-Combo besteht aus Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar] und Jon Longobardi [drums].

Der Titeltrack ist “a song about the way which you can’t travel through life without dragging the ghosts of your past behind you, and how they manifest in their various forms,” teilt Birch mit.

Und das Album als Ganzes behandelt als Thema “the paradox of not wanting to be alive, and yet needing to stay here, while also mourning the loss of friends and trying to use the music as catharsis.”

© The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts Album Artwork

NOT WITHOUT MY GHOSTS TRACK LISTING:

“Show Me Your God”

“It’s Hell Down Here”

“Fade Away”

“Death And The Setting Sun” (Feat. Andrew Neufeld)

“I See Dead People” (Feat. Louie Knuxx)

“When It Rains It Pours” (Feat. Landon Tewers)

“The Big Sleep”

“Close To Me”

“God Voice”

“Not Without My Ghosts” (Feat. Phem)