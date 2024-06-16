The Black Dahlia Murder kündigen “Servitude” an

The Black Dahlia Murder werden ihr neues Studioalbum “Servitude” am 7. September 2024 via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Den aktuellen Song “Aftermath” gibt es hier als Soundcloud-Stream weiter unten.

“Before the tragedy, no one ever thought this band was going to exist without Trevor.” sagt Mitgründer Brian Eschbach. Im Jahre 2022 verstarb Frontmann und Mitgründer Trevor Strnad. Die Entscheidung, die Band weiterzuführen oder nicht, stand im Raum.

“Everyone that’s in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for,” sagt Eschbach. “We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don’t really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it.”

Nach einer Trauerphase hat sich Eschbach dazu entschlossen von der Gitarre an die Vocals zu wechseln. Das ehemalige Black Dahlia Murder Mitglieder Ryan Knight kehrte dafür an die Gitarre zurück. Das neue Lineup trat im Oktober 2022 in Detroit auf – es war eine Tribut-Show an Strnad.

“I just had to lean into it hard,” teilte Eschbach über seine neue Rolle auf Servitude mit. “Honestly, writing the lyrics for this album was easier for me than writing the music for the three songs that I wrote music for. I’d pick a subject, research it, and just kinda dive in. Even though it’s not something I’d really ever done before, there was a natural flow to it once I started.”

“Aftermath” handelt von einem post-apokalyptischen Kannibalen Szenario. “We wanted that one to be heard first because it’s one of the faster songs on the album, if not the fastest,” sagt Eschbach. “We wanted that very aggressive BLACK DAHLIA melodic death metal feel coming right at you. Lyrically, it’s about a meteor that fucks up the whole planet, but there’s still people living. Kind of like The Walking Dead, but with no zombies-so you get right to how people deal with it. And by the end, they’re eating each other.”

“More than pressures or expectations from the fanbase, I feel their trust and support,” teilt Ellis mit. “We’ve always done what we do for them, and they’ve appreciated our consistency over the years. The global outcry following Trevor’s passing has shown us how important the band’s music has been to so many people, and how important it is that we continue in his honor. Under all that weight, I think we all knew what needed to be done.”

“We put in everything we had, and this is the album that felt right to make,” fügt er hinzu. “I’m proud of it and proud of the five of us. You can never please everybody, but I know that this music will be a healing and positive force for those who embrace it!”

Servitude wird als Digipak CD, Tape und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl erscheinen. Letztgenanntes in den folgenden Varianten und Special Editions:

Electromagnetic (US)

Rising Smoke (US)

Transcosmic Blue (US)

Endless Tide (US)

Utopian Black (US)

Cursed Creation (US – Exclusive Band Tour Variant)

Limited Edition Box Set *w/ Ephemeral vinyl variant and a bonus LP that Includes 3 Live Tracks (US – Ltd. 400 / EU – Ltd. 600)

180g Black (EU)

Bloody Pulp (EU – Ltd. 1000)

Nature’s Grain (Impericon Exclusive – Ltd. 300)

Blood Spray (EMP Exclusive – Ltd. 200)

Stone Cold (EU – Ltd. 200)

Lost Nobility (UK – Ltd. 300)

Pre-orders: metalblade.com/tbdm

Servitude Track Listing:

Evening Ephemeral Panic Hysteric Aftermath Cursed Creator An Intermission Asserting Dominion Servitude Mammoth’s Hand Transcosmic Blueprint Utopia Black

© THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER – Servitude (Artwork)

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Live:

6/14/2024 Z! Live Rock Fest – Zamora, ES

6/16/2024 Download Donington – Park, UK

6/17/2024 Limelight – Belfast, UK

6/18/2024 Opium – Dublin, IE

6/20/2024 Arch Club – Athens, GR

6/21/2024 Block 33 – Thessaloniki, GR

6/23/2024 Graspop – Dessel, BE

6/24/2024 Hirsch – Nuremberg, DE w/ Suffocation

6/25/2024 The Black Lab – Lille, FR w/ Suffocation

6/26/2024 Im Wizemann – Stuttgart, DE w/ Shadow Of Intent

6/27/2024 Mergener – Hof Trier, DE

6/28/2024 Club Vaudeville – Lindau, DE w/ Suffocation

6/29/2024 Jera On Air – Ysselsteyn, NL

6/30/2024 Hellfest – Clisson, FR

7/31/2024 Rockstadt Extreme Fest – Brasov, RO

8/02/2024 Dortmund Deathfest – Dortmund, DE

8/03/2024 Wacken Open Air – Wacken, DE

8/04/2024 Full Rewind – Roitzschjora, DE

8/06/2024 Lifestyle Café – Cham, DE

8/07/2024 Brutal Assault – Jaromer, CZ

8/08/2024 Party San Open Air – Schlotheim, DE

8/09/2024 Szene – Wien, AT

8/10/2024 Menza Pri Koritu – Ljubljana, SI

8/11/2024 Slaughter Club – Milano, IT

8/13/2024 Rockhouse – Salzburg, AT

8/14/2024 Kiff – Aarau, CH

8/15/2024 Summer Breeze – Dinkelsbuhl, DE

8/16/2024 Reload Festival – Sulingen, DE

8/17/2024 Chinasstraat – Gent, BE w/ Decapitated

8/18/2024 Motocultor – Carhaix, FR

© THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Live

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER:

Brian Eschbach – lead vocals

Max Lavelle – bass

Alan Cassidy – drums

Brandon Ellis – lead guitar, backing vocals

Ryan Knight – rhythm guitar, backing vocals