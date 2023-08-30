The Cranberries kündigen “To The Faithful Departed” Deluxe Edition an

The Cranberries haben am 30. April 1996 ihr Album „To The Faithful Departed“ veröffentlicht Dieses erscheint am 13. Oktober diesen Jahres in einer erweiterten Neuauflage remastert und als 2-LP-Set, 3-CD-Edition und digital.

© The Cranberries – To The Faithful Departed (Deluxe Edition)

Auf Social Media schreibt die Band: “We’re delighted to announce the release of the long awaited 25th anniversary reissue of our third studio album To The Faithful Departed. We know you all have been waiting for this and we thank all of you sincerely for your patience. We we hope you enjoy it. See link in bio for more details…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

