The Locust mit “Safety Second, Body Last Skateboard”

Von der Band The Locust gibt es nun die Ankündigung für ein “Safety Second, Body Last Skateboard”. Dies teilte das Label Three One G kürzlich mit. Neil Burke hat Artworks für Bands wie Men’s Recovery Project, Born Against und Life’s Blood erstellt. Seine Arbeiten erschienen in Galerien von New York bis Berlin.

The Locust “Safety Second, Body Last Skateboard” (© Three One G)

In der Ankündigung heißt es auch: “This brings us to how we (Bifocal Media) became personally aquatinted with Mr. Burke earlier this year: I’ve always been drawn to Neil’s artwork on the cover of The Locust’s “Safety Second, Body Last” 12” and I remember looking for the image on a T-shirt long before we ever started producing tees. When the time came for a new Locust/ Bifocal Media design, I reached out to the band to inquire about the image. They put me in touch with Neil and we sorted out the Safety Second, Body Last T shirt.

We’ve been trying to sort out a Locust skate deck for over a year now. We’ve tried several approaches, but we kept coming back to this Monoroid image. I finally reached out to Neil and we all worked together to get this skateboard sorted out. Neil is flying in next week to sign and number every board and we couldn’t be happier with how these turned out. -Charles Cardello/ Bifocal Media”

Bin mir nicht sicher, ob es ein komplettes Skateboard ist oder “nur” das Deck. Schaut mal nach.