Thirty Seconds To Mars kündigt neues Album an, haut neue Single “Stuck” raus

Thirty Seconds To Mars kündigt ein neues Studioalbum an und veröffentlicht eine neue Single namens “Stuck”. Den Song könnt ihr euch weiter unten anhören. Bei “It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day”, so der sperrige Titel des Werks, handelt es sich um das erste Album seit fünf Jahren. Die Gruppe um Jared und Shannon Leto haben auch ein offizielles Musikvideo zur Single parat. Siehe unten.

Über den Clip erzählt Jared:: “Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age. The video for ‘Stuck,’ our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers. Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more. Artists whose work changed the way I saw things and showed me new possibilities at every turn.”

Weiter führt er aus: “I wrote it from the perspective of a narrator who simply can’t help himself from plunging headfirst into what will likely be a doomed romance.” Und ergänzt mit: “(‘The more I drift, the closer I get to you / She’s a ghost, and the truth it’s impossible / But I love her lies.’). It’s about knowing you need to get out but simply being unable to, whether that’s from fear or comfort or confusion, hence being ‘Stuck“.

“It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day” Tracklist:

Stuck

Life is Beautiful

Seasons

Get Up Kid

Love These Days

World On Fire

7 to 1

Never Not Love You

Midnight Prayer

Lost These Days

Avalanche