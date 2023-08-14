Thoughtcrimes releasen “Natural Imprudence” Musikvideo

Die Band Thoughtcrimes hat zum Track “Natural Imprudence” ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Zum Band-Lineup gehört auch der ehemalige The Dillinger Escape Plan-Drummer Billy Rymer, der zum neuen Song folgendes zu sagen hat:

“The initial inspiration came about with a conversation Russ and I had about HM-2 distortion. He then brought his Evil Ned pedal to my place and we made a demo. This is probably the fastest we have written and released a track. We are all excited to share something that is still fresh even to us.”

Die Band hat erneut Tom Flynn für das Visuelle engagiert. Sänger Rick Pepa kommentiert:

“Interestingly, Billy had came up with a visual concept and title that had all these unintended parallels to what I was writing before we showed each other our cards so to speak. It was exciting to have an almost accidental continuity bringing the new material together. Lyrically, it takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to processing the anxieties of an uncertain future and society by calling it out and challenging it.”

Das letzte Release von Thoughtcrimes ist “Altered Pasts”:

© Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts (Cover)