Underoath veröffentlichen neue Single “Lifeline (Drowning)”

Underoath veröffentlichten kürzlich ihre neue Single mit dem Titel “Lifeline (Drowning)”. Das kommentierte die mit Gold-zertifizierte Post-Hardcore-Band mit den folgenden Worten:

“‘Lifeline (Drowning)‘ is a cry for help… I feel like we’ve all been there, be it as simple as miscommunication or a full on toxic relationship – that very feeling that you cannot tread water like this any longer or you may end up drowning. We wanted to create a song centered around the melody that could still hold the energy of a full blown heavy song.”

