Unearth mit neuem Video zu “Eradicator”

Die Metalcore-Truppe Unearth hat zu ihrem Song “Eradicator” vom aktuellen Album „The Wretched; The Ruinous“ (erschienen via Century Media Records) ein Video veröffentlicht. Das Album ist hier erhältlich.

Trevor Phipps sagt, „Since our new album The Wretched; The Ruinous was released ‚Eradicator‘ has been posted and reposted more than any other track on the record by you all. Because of this we hit up our good friend Daniel Vandal from Kreact to shoot another live themed video (Incinerate) for us across the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario. The footage captures the high energy, and mayhem (Barrie), our Canadian friends always bring to our shows north of the border. Check out ‚Eradicator‘ now and see you on the road.”

Ab sofort hier zu sehen:

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

