Unearth veröffentlichen neue Digital EP “Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons”

Unearth veröffentlichen eine neue Digital EP namens “Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons”. Diese EP enthält eine Mischung aus unveröffentlichten Tracks und Live-Performances. Die EP enthält zwei brandneue Stücke aus dem Entstehungsprozess von The Wretched; The Ruinous, “Sea of the Lost” und “Warrior Souls”, wobei vor allem “Warrior Souls” die Geschichte des Albums weiterführt.

© Unearth – Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons (EP)

“It’s a pit starter from the opening seconds and is heavy and uncompromising throughout,” erklärt die Band. “ Lyrically it imagines a desolate time when future generations take vengeance on their living predecessors for not doing more to save our environment from becoming uninhabitable and our species being on the brink of extinction. The more unlivable our world becomes, the fewer political, religious and cultural divides will exist. There will be only two missions remaining for the human race; survival and retribution.”

