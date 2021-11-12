Wolfrik mit neuer Videosingle “Bashem”

Die aus Edmonton, Alberta, Kanada, stammende Band Wolfrik veröffentlichten kürzlich eine neue Single namens “Bashem”. Ihre Mischung aus Punk, Hardcore und Metal ist auf ihrem kommenden Debütalbum “Clones” in Gänze zu hören. Die fünf Menschen werden am 25. Februar 2022 via Thousand Islands Records (Nord- und Südamerika) und Lockjaw Records (EU, UK) ihren ersten Longplayer veröffentlichen.

Wolfrik (© Photo: Karolynn Mattern)

Stream “Bashem” on digital platforms: https://wolfrik.lnk.to/Bashem

© Wolfrik – Clones

Clones Tracklist

Mortal Towns

Bashem

The Black Mare

Forty Fives

Fend & Turn

All Tongues

Slime Beneath Us

Red Wing

KP

Clones