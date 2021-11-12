Wolfrik mit neuer Videosingle “Bashem”

Die aus Edmonton, Alberta, Kanada, stammende Band Wolfrik veröffentlichten kürzlich eine neue Single namens “Bashem”. Ihre Mischung aus Punk, Hardcore und Metal ist auf ihrem kommenden Debütalbum “Clones” in Gänze zu hören. Die fünf Menschen werden am 25. Februar 2022 via Thousand Islands Records (Nord- und Südamerika) und Lockjaw Records (EU, UK) ihren ersten Longplayer veröffentlichen.
Stream das neue Video hier:
Stream “Bashem” on digital platforms: https://wolfrik.lnk.to/Bashem
Clones Tracklist
Mortal Towns
Bashem
The Black Mare
Forty Fives
Fend & Turn
All Tongues
Slime Beneath Us
Red Wing
KP
Clones