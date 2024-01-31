You Me At Six lösen sich auf, Farewell-World-Tour angekündigt

Die englische Alternative-Rock-Band You Me At Six haben ihr Ende bekanntgegeben. Dies wollen sie aber mit einer Farewell-World-Tour im Jahre 2025 zelebrieren. Sänger der Band Josh Franceschi kommentierte dies wie folgt:
“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time. We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”
Weiter unten ist ein Abschiedsvideo zu sehen. Die bisherigen Tourdaten lauten:
02/09 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
02/10 Norwich, UK – UEA
02/11 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
02/13 Oxford, UK – O2 Academy
02/14 Middlesbrough, UK – Town Hall
02/15 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live
02/17 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool University
02/18 Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall
05/25 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk South
05/26 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk North