Yungblud veröffentlicht Single “Breakdown” in der Underworld Version

Am 21. Juni 2024 veröffentlichte Yungblud seine neue Single “Breakdown”. Nun wurde die Underworld-Version seiner Single “Breakdown” (Underworld Rework) veröffentlicht. Bis dato zählt das Stück zu seinen persönlichsten und ehrlichsten. Ursprünglich als Gedicht geschrieben, wurde der Text von ihm mit der dazugehörigen Musik neues Leben eingehaucht. Begleitet wird „Breakdown“ von einem Video, in Form eines Kurzfilms basierend auf einer Idee von Yungblud selbst und umgesetzt von Olivier Award-Gewinner Chris Bush (Standing At The Sky’s Edge) und dem Schauspieler Dame Harriet Walker (Seccession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve). Die Single wird auch Teil seiner kürzlich angekündigten Kooperation mit der Mental Health Organisationen Mind und Sound Mind, denn Youngblud wird 1 GBP (bis 25.000 GBP) für jede Nutzung des „Breakdown“ CapCut Template an beide Organisationen spenden.

© Yungblud – _Breakdown_ (Underworld Rework) (Artwork)

Er selbst sagt über „Breakdown“: “I wrote this song because it’s been the hardest year for me mentally. I feel myself changing and throughout my life I’ve never felt good enough, it’s been the main thing that on the one hand has driven me forward but on the other, has eaten me up. For as long as I can remember I have felt constantly afraid of how quickly my head can turn dark. It’s always been so hard to fight the darkness that I inevitably have. A lot of people will say it’s a phase and it will go away. But it doesn’t and the reality of the situation is I have to find strategies to allow it to exist and to deal with it as a constant. A lot of us can feel like our lives are insignificant. We can feel like we have no purpose, so what is there to live for? The inexplicable darkness inside our heads can consume us. It can make it hard to get out of bed in the morning, force us to cancel plans, or back out of opportunities last minute”.

“This song was written as a message to myself to try and exist alongside my insecurities and my darkness by grounding myself and remembering what is real in life and that the world is so much bigger than me.In the past my art has been about highlighting the pain and letting the world know that it is there, in order to relate to others but now I want to beat it. This song is a gateway to where my new music is heading. Embracing the light, realising what’s beautiful in the world and fighting the darkness – not wallowing in it.

It’s about getting out of your head and noticing the world around you, the things and people. Connect with them, the chances are they probably feel the same. Don’t let the bullshit inside your head consume you. It just wastes precious time and life potential”.

“Remember what is real. Help people, be kind, help the world, help yourself. You’re probably living more than you think.”

Kürzlich erschien eine neue Version, die in Zusammenarbeit mit dem ikonischen Electro-Duo Underworld entstand.

In den Song könnt ihr hier reinhören: