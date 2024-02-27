Adema und Ryan Chuck gehen getrennte Wege

Musiker Ryan Chuck gab heute bekannt, dass er und Adema von nun an getrennte Wege gehen werden und die kommenden Shows ohne ihn stattfinden. Die Band macht als vierköpfige Truppe vorerst weiter. Das kann man im Statement der Band (weiter unten) nachlesen. Ryan Chuck ist als Mitglied von Orgy, Adema, Dead By Sunrise und Julien-K bekannt. Auf die Touren mit der letztgenannten Gruppe liegt zukünftig auch der Fokus.

Sein Statement dazu:

„My time in Adema has abruptly come to an end.

I want to thank the friends and fans who supported us during my time in the band – over 4 years, 100’s of shows, and 2 successful singles. I am beyond grateful for you.

I will not be joining the band for the upcoming Josie Scott tour or any of the festivals we have booked so far this year. I’ll see many of you on The Neon Chronicles Tour w Julien-K, Priest, and September Mourning in APRIL, and again, thank you to any Adema fans that supported us and accepted me as the singer for the band. I will forever appreciate you.

Ryan“

„Adema Family and Friends – Adema has made the decision to move forward without Ryan Shuck. Our plan is to continue on indefinitely as a four-piece, and we sincerely wish Ryan all the best in the future.

We want you to know that in no way will this hinder or impede any of our current or future plans, and that the ultimate deciding factor in our decision was what would be best for you – our fans. Thanks for your understanding and we can’t wait to see you on the road this summer!!!“

